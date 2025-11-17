Left Menu

The Family Man Season 3: A Fresh Twist and New Faces

Director duo Raj and DK gears up for an exciting Season 3 of 'The Family Man', introducing new characters and a gripping storyline. With a fresh texture and evolving plot, the series, set to premiere on November 21, offers a thrilling return for audiences after a four-year hiatus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:51 IST
The Family Man Season 3: A Fresh Twist and New Faces
Nimrat Kaur and Priyamani (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The acclaimed directors Raj and DK are poised to unveil the eagerly anticipated third season of 'The Family Man'. Promising to captivate audiences, the series introduces new complexities and characters.

In a conversation with ANI, actress Priyamani highlighted the familial themes woven into the latest installment. She disclosed that the storyline will see favorite characters traveling to Kohima, a detail that remains mysterious until its release on November 21.

Returning to screens after four years, Manoj Bajpayee reprises his iconic role as Srikant Tiwari. The spy thriller has expanded its ensemble with newcomers like Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat, enriching the narrative. As anticipation mounts, the creators express confidence in the show's unique progression and fresh elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil at FEMA: Acting Chief Steps Down Amid Hurricane Season

Turmoil at FEMA: Acting Chief Steps Down Amid Hurricane Season

 Global
2
The Bove Doctrine: Controversy Over Sinking Drug Vessels

The Bove Doctrine: Controversy Over Sinking Drug Vessels

 Global
3
German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

 Global
4
Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025