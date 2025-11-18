Left Menu

Bridget Jones Joins Iconic Statues: Entertainment News Highlights

Highlights from the entertainment world include the unveiling of a Bridget Jones statue in Leicester Square, Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan's reunion for 'The Family Plan 2', Tom Cruise's honorary Oscar, and Lil Nas X's court appearance. The stories reflect the vibrant mix of cinema, music, and celebrity culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:32 IST
Bridget Jones Joins Iconic Statues: Entertainment News Highlights

Beloved film character Bridget Jones has been commemorated with her own statue in London's Leicester Square, joining icons such as Mary Poppins and Harry Potter. The statue celebrates 25 years since 'Bridget Jones' Diary' starred Renee Zellweger and became a cultural phenomenon.

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan team up once again for 'The Family Plan 2', an action-filled holiday adventure set in London and Paris. The sequel to the successful 2023 Apple TV film revives the story of Dan Morgan, a former elite assassin embracing family life.

At a recent awards ceremony, Hollywood paid tribute to Tom Cruise, awarding him an honorary Oscar. Directed by Alejandro Inarritu, Cruise was celebrated for his extensive career and skill beyond the adventurous stunts that have made him famous. Additionally, rapper Lil Nas X faced court for police assault charges, amid his ongoing legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

