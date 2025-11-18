Bridget Jones Joins Iconic Statues: Entertainment News Highlights
Highlights from the entertainment world include the unveiling of a Bridget Jones statue in Leicester Square, Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan's reunion for 'The Family Plan 2', Tom Cruise's honorary Oscar, and Lil Nas X's court appearance. The stories reflect the vibrant mix of cinema, music, and celebrity culture.
Beloved film character Bridget Jones has been commemorated with her own statue in London's Leicester Square, joining icons such as Mary Poppins and Harry Potter. The statue celebrates 25 years since 'Bridget Jones' Diary' starred Renee Zellweger and became a cultural phenomenon.
Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan team up once again for 'The Family Plan 2', an action-filled holiday adventure set in London and Paris. The sequel to the successful 2023 Apple TV film revives the story of Dan Morgan, a former elite assassin embracing family life.
At a recent awards ceremony, Hollywood paid tribute to Tom Cruise, awarding him an honorary Oscar. Directed by Alejandro Inarritu, Cruise was celebrated for his extensive career and skill beyond the adventurous stunts that have made him famous. Additionally, rapper Lil Nas X faced court for police assault charges, amid his ongoing legal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hollywood Honors: Tom Cruise Receives Honorary Oscar
Sandler and Chalamet Unite for Memorable Hollywood Night
Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan Return for 'The Family Plan 2': An Action-Packed European Christmas Tale
Pope Urges Revival of Cinema at Vatican Gathering with Hollywood Stars
Prem Chopra: Released from Hospital and Reflections on Hollywood Aspirations