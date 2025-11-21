Left Menu

Kamal Haasan on indie films not finding space in theatres: It's been my complaint for 40 years

Independent cinema is as free as India, said veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Friday, stressing that he has been raising the issue of non-commercial films not finding space in theatres for four decades now.The veteran actor walked the red carpet of the International Film Festival of India IFFI ahead of the screening of his film Amaran, which he produced through his banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-11-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 14:10 IST
The veteran actor walked the red carpet of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) ahead of the screening of his film ''Amaran'', which he produced through his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Haasan, the star of movies such as "Apoorva Raagangal", "Nayakan", "Thevar Magan", "Sadma", "Pushpak Vimana" and "Chachi 420", believes independent cinema shouldn't be forced into the same mould as mainstream cinema.

''Independent cinema is very independent, as free as India... don't bring it into a confining space of a very commercialised cinema,'' the 71-year-old told PTI.

Asked about indie films not getting space to be showcased in theatres, Haasan said, ''Yes, that's been my complaint for about 40 years.'' At the red carpet, Haasan was accompanied by "Amaran" lead stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.

The film, based on Major Mukund Vardharajan who was martyred during a counter terror operation in Kashmir in 2014, serves as the opening film of the 56th IFFI.

Adapted from a chapter of the book ''India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes'', the movie is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

