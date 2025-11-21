Left Menu

IAF's Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai Air Show, pilot dies

A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said in its statement posted on its X handle.More details are awaited.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:05 IST
IAF's Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai Air Show, pilot dies
  • Country:
  • India

A fighter jet Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday and the pilot died in the accident, the IAF said.

A Court of Inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said in a brief statement.

Visuals of the crash aired on various TV channels showed the jet dropping altitude and then crashing on the ground, engulfed in a ball of fire.

The spectators were shocked as smoke billowed out of the crash site.

According to an international media report, the jet crashed in the afternoon local time while flying a demonstration flight at the prestigious air show.

''An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

''IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident,'' the IAF said in its statement posted on its X handle.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025