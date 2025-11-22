Left Menu

Triumphant Opening for '120 Bahadur': A War Drama's Groundbreaking Box Office Start

Actor Farhan Akhtar's war drama '120 Bahadur' made a remarkable debut at the domestic box office, earning Rs 2.4 crore on its first day. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, the film showcases the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers facing 3,000 Chinese troops.

Triumphant Opening for '120 Bahadur': A War Drama's Groundbreaking Box Office Start
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Farhan Akhtar's gripping war drama '120 Bahadur' has made an impressive entry into the domestic box office, securing a substantial Rs 2.4 crore on its opening day, as confirmed by the producers on Saturday.

Released in theaters on Friday, the film is a joint venture between Excel Entertainment, helmed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, '120 Bahadur' portrays Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh, highlighting one of India's historic military standoffs, where 120 brave Indian soldiers held their positions against a vast force of 3,000 Chinese troops. With positive reviews, the film's box office prospects seem promising for the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

