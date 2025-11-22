Stride Ahead: ESLF Sports Literature Festival's Winners and Highlights

Excitement filled the air as the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival (ESLF) announced its 2025 award winners. Among the honorees, Deepa Malik's 'Bring It On' clinched the Sports Book of the Year title.

In a triumph for biography enthusiasts, 'The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife' secured the Biography of the Year award. Cricket narratives had a strong presence with 'The One, Cricket, My Life and More' and 'Fearless' recognized in the autobiography and cricket categories respectively.

ESLF celebrated its seventh edition with influential figures, including Olympic champ Javier Sotomayor. Looking ahead, Director Sundeep Misra revealed plans for a global presence in 2026, aiming to spotlight international sports writers.

(With inputs from agencies.)