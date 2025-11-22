Guard of Honour for 'Nagar Kirtan': Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom

A Punjab Police contingent extended a guard of honour to a 'nagar kirtan' in tribute to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Saturday. This religious procession initiated its journey towards Sri Anandpur Sahib from Gurdwara Sri Rampur Khera, led by the 'Panj Pyare' and accompanied by the 'saroop' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

The 'nagar kirtan', which commenced from Srinagar on November 19, reached Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district on Friday, having traveled through Pathankot, Dasuya, and Garhdiwala. Public officials, including Cabinet Minister Ravjot Singh, were present, and devotees showered flowers on the procession at numerous stops.

This significant commemorative event will conclude with multiple ceremonies at Sri Anandpur Sahib. It underlines the collective spirit and remembrance of the sacrifices made by Guru Tegh Bahadur, celebrating his advocacy for human rights and communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)