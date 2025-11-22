Noah Centineo and Sydney Sweeney to Star in Thrilling 'Gundam' Live-Action Adaptation

Noah Centineo, celebrated for his performances in 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' and 'Black Adam', is reportedly negotiating to feature in Legendary Entertainment's cinematic adaptation of the classic anime 'Gundam', The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Set against the Universal Century backdrop, 'Gundam' began as an anime series in 1979, depicting intense battles between Earth's inhabitants and space-based colonies fighting for independence through the controls of massive robots known as mechas. With Sydney Sweeney cast as the female protagonist, the film is helmed by 'Sweet Tooth' creator Jim Mickle, promising a high-energy, action-filled narrative.

Currently filming 'Street Fighter,' Centineo is a top contender for the male lead, potentially reuniting with Legendary, the production powerhouse behind this venture. Although discussions with 'Outer Banks' star Drew Starkey for the role did not materialize, excitement builds as fans await further casting developments. The storyline centralizes around two characters, portrayed by Centineo and Sweeney, finding connection amidst planetary conflict reminiscent of 'Romeo & Juliet.' Officially still in development, the project's release timeframe remains unannounced, with Legendary declining additional comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)