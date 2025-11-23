Star-Studded Splendor: The Wedding of the Year Unfolds in Udaipur!

The opulent wedding celebrations of industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena's daughter have taken center stage in Udaipur, marking a significant event on the social calendar. The festivities commenced with a star-studded sangeet and mehendi ceremony, highlighted by performances from Bollywood's elite.

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar and celebrated entertainer Sophie Choudry hosted the glittering festivities, with Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez captivating the audience. Excitement soared as international figures arrived, including Donald Trump Jr., adding to the grandeur of the event.

With meticulous preparations transforming The Leela Palace into a lavish venue, security remains stringent across Udaipur to ensure a seamless experience. The wedding ceremonies will unfold at historic locations such as Jagmandir, with guests scheduled to depart on chartered flights post-celebrations.

