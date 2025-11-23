Left Menu

Star-Studded Splendor: The Wedding of the Year Unfolds in Udaipur!

The wedding of Raju Ramalinga Mantena's daughter is an extravagant celebration in Udaipur, featuring performances by Bollywood celebrities and international guests. The festivities, attended by high-profile personalities including Donald Trump Jr., span several days across iconic venues, promising an unforgettable experience for all invitees.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The opulent wedding celebrations of industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena's daughter have taken center stage in Udaipur, marking a significant event on the social calendar. The festivities commenced with a star-studded sangeet and mehendi ceremony, highlighted by performances from Bollywood's elite.

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar and celebrated entertainer Sophie Choudry hosted the glittering festivities, with Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez captivating the audience. Excitement soared as international figures arrived, including Donald Trump Jr., adding to the grandeur of the event.

With meticulous preparations transforming The Leela Palace into a lavish venue, security remains stringent across Udaipur to ensure a seamless experience. The wedding ceremonies will unfold at historic locations such as Jagmandir, with guests scheduled to depart on chartered flights post-celebrations.

