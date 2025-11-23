Left Menu

Revamping Jammu Tourism: From Pilgrims to Year-Round Travelers

Jammu aims to convert pilgrim footfall into extended tourist stays by promoting leisure, heritage, adventure, and spiritual attractions. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo calls for digital outreach, infrastructure enhancement, and adventure activities to position Jammu as a vibrant, year-round tourism hub, offering employment and diverse experiences.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu's tourism strategy is set for an overhaul as it seeks to transform pilgrim influx into prolonged tourist visits. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasized the need to promote the region's extensive leisure, heritage, and adventure offerings beyond the conventional pilgrimage routes.

Under his guidance, the tourism department is focusing on boosting digital outreach and collaborating with influencers to attract a broader audience, including international visitors. The strategy includes enhancing infrastructure and developing thematic circuits to position Jammu as a vibrant, annual tourist destination.

Efforts include adventure sports like rafting and paragliding, expected to create employment opportunities for locals. The department is also working on key circuits and promotional initiatives across Jammu, aiming to offer customised experiences that boost tourist footfalls and encourage extended stays.

