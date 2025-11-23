Revamping Jammu Tourism: From Pilgrims to Year-Round Travelers

Jammu's tourism strategy is set for an overhaul as it seeks to transform pilgrim influx into prolonged tourist visits. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasized the need to promote the region's extensive leisure, heritage, and adventure offerings beyond the conventional pilgrimage routes.

Under his guidance, the tourism department is focusing on boosting digital outreach and collaborating with influencers to attract a broader audience, including international visitors. The strategy includes enhancing infrastructure and developing thematic circuits to position Jammu as a vibrant, annual tourist destination.

Efforts include adventure sports like rafting and paragliding, expected to create employment opportunities for locals. The department is also working on key circuits and promotional initiatives across Jammu, aiming to offer customised experiences that boost tourist footfalls and encourage extended stays.