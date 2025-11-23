Barcelona's homecoming to Camp Nou was marked by a commanding 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, as the team celebrated the re-opening of their historic stadium since its two-year refurbishment. Robert Lewandowski set the pace early, scoring just four minutes into the game.

45,000 fans filled Europe's largest soccer stadium at half capacity, expressing their exhilaration at returning to the venue. Camp Nou, undergoing a major renovation, is expected to eventually support 105,000 attendees, vastly enriching Barcelona's home-game atmosphere and revenue potential.

The victory placed Barcelona level with Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Fans and players alike expressed their joy at being back in familiar territory, with plans to complete ongoing construction in the near future to fully realize Camp Nou's revitalized vision.