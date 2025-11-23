Enhancing Avitourism: Transforming Jharkhand's Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary into a Birdwatcher's Paradise

The Udhwa Lake Bird Sanctuary in Jharkhand is on track to become a prime avitourism destination with the introduction of various new facilities. According to a forest official, efforts are being made to establish camouflaged hideouts, build additional cottages, and erect watchtowers in the sanctuary.

Spread across 565 hectares in Sahibganj district, this sanctuary, which is the state's only Ramsar site, is home to approximately 160 bird species. The state forest department has laid out a comprehensive plan to enhance the site's tourism appeal while working to maintain water quality and reduce human interference.

Sahibganj's divisional forest officer Prabal Garg emphasized the importance of these developments, noting that the primary goal is to draw in bird watchers and tourists, thereby boosting local tourism. Currently, the sanctuary attracts 10,000 visitors annually, with further increases anticipated due to the upgrades.

