Centenary Celebrations Honor Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Enduring Legacy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated the centenary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, emphasizing his global influence through spiritual guidance and humanitarian service. Baba's teachings and projects in education, healthcare, and water have benefited millions and remain a cornerstone of compassionate service worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puttaparthi | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commemorated the centenary of the late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, lauding his lifelong dedication to service and spirituality. Naidu highlighted Baba's transformative impact and the global reach of his teachings.

Addressing the audience at the birth centenary celebration, Naidu emphasized Baba's eternal messages of 'Love All-Serve All' and 'Help Ever-Hurt Never,' acknowledging the spiritual leader's role in guiding humanity towards harmony. He also noted the international recognition of Prasanthi Nilayam as a spiritual haven.

Baba's vision, expanded by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, encompasses free education, healthcare, and humanitarian projects impacting millions. With ongoing global influence, the Andhra Pradesh government pledged to promote Baba's teachings, ensuring they inspire future generations.

