Tea Brand's Anti Black Friday Campaign Challenges Impulsive Buying Culture

Woolah Tea in Assam is launching an 'Anti Black Friday Sale' to challenge impulsive buying and waste culture. Instead of discounts, prices are raised to promote responsible consumption. The campaign also includes a pledge against overconsumption and an ecological project to plant 10,000 trees, emphasizing sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move against consumerism, Assam-based Woolah Tea is launching an 'Anti Black Friday Sale.' Instead of slashing prices, the brand plans to increase them, aiming to promote sustainability and responsible spending.

Founder Upamanyu Borkakoty highlights the campaign's goal to raise awareness about the real costs of cheap products and the environmental impact of impulse buying.

Along with launching an ecological project called the '10,000 Trees Project' with renowned environmentalist Jadav Payeng, Woolah Tea emphasizes the importance of mindful consumption over disposable culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

