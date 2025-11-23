Tea Brand's Anti Black Friday Campaign Challenges Impulsive Buying Culture

In a bold move against consumerism, Assam-based Woolah Tea is launching an 'Anti Black Friday Sale.' Instead of slashing prices, the brand plans to increase them, aiming to promote sustainability and responsible spending.

Founder Upamanyu Borkakoty highlights the campaign's goal to raise awareness about the real costs of cheap products and the environmental impact of impulse buying.

Along with launching an ecological project called the '10,000 Trees Project' with renowned environmentalist Jadav Payeng, Woolah Tea emphasizes the importance of mindful consumption over disposable culture.

