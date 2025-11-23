Left Menu

Hidden Ties: The Sino-Indian Cinchona Saga

An Indian academic's documentary, 'Those 4 Years,' highlights the history of Chinese convicts brought by the British to the Nilgiris to cultivate Cinchona plantations in the 18th century. The film aims to reveal the lesser-known historical ties between India and China, promoting deeper cultural understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:34 IST
Hidden Ties: The Sino-Indian Cinchona Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

An Indian academic's groundbreaking documentary titled 'Those 4 Years' uncovers the historical narrative of Chinese convicts brought to Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris by British colonialists in the 18th century. The film, screened at Chinese universities, sheds light on this untold chapter of Sino-Indian relations.

Joe Thomas Karackattu, an Associate Professor at IIT Chennai, journeyed through archives and conducted field studies to produce the documentary. His work highlights how the convicts were initially brought for Cinchona cultivation—used in treating malaria—later transitioning to tea plantations, leaving a cultural imprint on the region.

The documentary highlights the evolving relationship between India and China, suggesting deeper historical ties beyond contemporary strategic concerns. Karackattu's work aims to open dialogue, revealing the complex socio-cultural exchanges transcending centuries between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Terror: A High-Level Security Review

Jammu and Kashmir's Battle Against Terror: A High-Level Security Review

 India
2
Ghaziabad Crime Branch Busts Cancer Drug Theft Ring

Ghaziabad Crime Branch Busts Cancer Drug Theft Ring

 India
3
Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

 Switzerland
4
Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025