Hidden Ties: The Sino-Indian Cinchona Saga

An Indian academic's groundbreaking documentary titled 'Those 4 Years' uncovers the historical narrative of Chinese convicts brought to Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris by British colonialists in the 18th century. The film, screened at Chinese universities, sheds light on this untold chapter of Sino-Indian relations.

Joe Thomas Karackattu, an Associate Professor at IIT Chennai, journeyed through archives and conducted field studies to produce the documentary. His work highlights how the convicts were initially brought for Cinchona cultivation—used in treating malaria—later transitioning to tea plantations, leaving a cultural imprint on the region.

The documentary highlights the evolving relationship between India and China, suggesting deeper historical ties beyond contemporary strategic concerns. Karackattu's work aims to open dialogue, revealing the complex socio-cultural exchanges transcending centuries between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)