Star Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Postpones Wedding Amid Family Health Crisis

Indian women's cricket star Smriti Mandhana has postponed her wedding to music composer Palash Munchal following a family health issue. Mandhana's father, Shrinivas, experienced a sudden health complication, leading to their decision to delay the ceremony.

Mandhana is notably close to her father, who has been a constant pillar of support throughout her cricketing career. Her management team stated that Shrinivas Mandhana's condition worsened on the morning of the scheduled wedding day, prompting immediate medical assistance and hospitalization.

Tuhin Mishra, Mandhana's manager, communicated that the cricketer prioritized her father's well-being over the planned nuptials, wishing for a quick recovery before rescheduling the wedding. The local community in Sangli, where celebrations were already underway, joins the family in hoping for a prompt and full recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)