New Horizons in Ladakhi Cinema: 'Idiot' Shines a Light on Education

The Ladakhi feature film 'Idiot', directed by Stenzin Tankyong, explores the challenges of rural education in Ladakh through the story of Singay, a mischievous 18-year-old. The project, supported by notable producers, highlights the decline of government school enrollments as parents opt for private institutions.

  • Country:
  • India

The film 'Idiot', set in the high-altitude Changthang region of Ladakh, marks the feature debut of filmmaker Stenzin Tankyong. It was showcased at the WAVES Film Bazaar, a co-production market of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The coming-of-age drama highlights the story of Singay, an 18-year-old prankster and the only Class 10 student in a remote government school. His teachers employ increasingly desperate measures to help him pass his exams, amidst the declining enrolment in government schools as parents switch to private institutions.

Produced by Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam, and joined by French co-producers, the film is engaging in financing discussions. It is praised for its humorous and sincere portrayal of rural education challenges, and its potential as a universal coming-of-age story within a unique Ladakhi setting.

