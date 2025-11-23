Chandigarh Celebrates Literary Excellence at CLF 2025

The Chandigarh Literati Festival (CLF) 2025 wrapped up with a series of dynamic literary activities that showcased vibrant discussions, engaging author interactions, and exciting book launches, culminating in the inaugural CLF Literati Book Awards. Organized by the Chandigarh Literary Society, the event marked a significant cultural milestone for the city.

Festival Director Dr. Sumita Misra expressed pride in instituting the awards, signifying a new era for Chandigarh's literary scene. She emphasized the enthusiasm it generated across the national and regional literary circles, reinforcing Chandigarh's reputation as a vital literary hub.

Key sessions included discussions on spiritual and wellness themes, insights into real-life heroism, and launches of new literary works. The festival concluded with an awards ceremony, celebrating significant contributions to literature, thus wrapping up a successful event that poised Chandigarh as a national literary destination.

