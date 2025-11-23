Left Menu

Wicked: For Good Shatters Box Office Records

The film 'Wicked: For Good' achieved $150 million in its opening weekend in the U.S. and Canada, marking a record for Broadway musical adaptations. Its success is attributed to strategic casting, strong marketing, and the musical's enduring appeal. This release reversed a nine-week box office slump.

Wicked: For Good Shatters Box Office Records
'Wicked: For Good,' the latest film adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical, raked in $150 million in North America during its opening weekend. The film set a new benchmark for musical adaptations, surpassing many other musical films in box office performance.

The movie, featuring stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, reinvigorated the sagging North American box office, which had been languishing due to sluggish sales over the past nine weeks. The project's success underscores the effective collaboration of filmmakers Marc Platt, Jon Chu, and the star-studded cast.

Musical adaptations often face challenges in attracting cinema audiences, but 'Wicked: For Good' defied the odds with its widespread appeal and strategic execution. Industry experts commend the movie's ability to engage a younger audience, drawing comparisons to classic musicals like 'The Sound of Music' for their respective generations.

