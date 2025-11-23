Left Menu

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for 350th Shaheedi Purab

The Delhi Government has announced a public holiday to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur. This holiday honors the Guru's sacrifice, wisdom, and contribution to religious freedom and human dignity. The decision was elaborated upon by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, emphasizing his symbolic resistance against tyranny.

  • India

The Delhi Government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday in observance of the 350th Shaheedi Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Initially, November 25 was designated as a restricted holiday. However, a recent announcement elevated it to a public holiday across all Delhi government offices. This day allows citizens to honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice, wisdom, and contribution to religious freedom and dignity, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized that Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as the ninth Guru of the Sikh Panth, was a defender of humanity. His martyrdom is seen as a lasting emblem of resistance against injustice, highlighting his commitment to ensuring the freedom of faith for all individuals.

