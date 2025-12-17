Guru Tegh Bahadur: Beacon of Religious Freedom

At an inter-faith conference, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan hailed Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom as a defining act of religious freedom dedication. He emphasized that the ninth Sikh Guru's sacrifice transcended political motives, aiming instead to protect individual rights of conscience and religious practice.

The event marked the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom. Revered beyond the Sikh community, he epitomizes supreme sacrifice and moral fortitude, shielding the oppressed during an era of intolerance.

Radhakrishnan noted the ongoing relevance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's message, which championed courage and compassion as transformative societal forces. He reinforced India's age-old ethos of unity in diversity, spotlighted in the Constitution's fundamental rights protecting personal liberty of belief and worship.