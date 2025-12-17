Left Menu

Guru Tegh Bahadur: Beacon of Religious Freedom

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom as a pivotal moment in history that championed religious freedom. Honoring the 350th anniversary of his sacrifice, Guru Tegh Bahadur is celebrated not only in the Sikh community but universally for advocating liberty and opposing injustice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:56 IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur: Beacon of Religious Freedom
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

At an inter-faith conference, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan hailed Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom as a defining act of religious freedom dedication. He emphasized that the ninth Sikh Guru's sacrifice transcended political motives, aiming instead to protect individual rights of conscience and religious practice.

The event marked the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom. Revered beyond the Sikh community, he epitomizes supreme sacrifice and moral fortitude, shielding the oppressed during an era of intolerance.

Radhakrishnan noted the ongoing relevance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's message, which championed courage and compassion as transformative societal forces. He reinforced India's age-old ethos of unity in diversity, spotlighted in the Constitution's fundamental rights protecting personal liberty of belief and worship.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025