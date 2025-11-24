Australian Social Media Star Jordan Barclay Considers Relocation Amid New Child-Protection Ban

Jordan Barclay, an Australian YouTube star with a substantial following, is considering relocating from Melbourne due to a forthcoming social media ban on children under the age of 16. The legislation, effective December 10, could significantly disrupt his business model, which heavily relies on audience engagement and ad revenue.

Under this new law, social media companies must block accounts of minors. There is widespread concern about its impact on Australia's social media sector, which generates substantial revenue annually. Experts warn that the ban could lead to a decrease in both advertisers and views, affecting influencer income streams.

Barclay, whose company deals with major clients, indicates that diminished local interest and restrictive regulations are catalysts for considering more supportive environments abroad, like the U.S. Other content creators echo this sentiment as they assess the advantages of relocating to maintain their business operations and revenue.

