Revolutionizing Animation: OTTplay and Studio Jadu's Groundbreaking Partnership

OTTplay teams up with Studio Jadu to syndicate AI-enabled animated series, marking a pioneering global syndication deal. The partnership enhances creative autonomy while ensuring human creators remain pivotal. This collaboration positions OTTplay as a leader in India, bringing innovative storytelling to new audiences through its discovery-driven platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move set to transform the animation landscape, India's OTTplay has announced a strategic partnership with Studio Jadu. This collaboration aims to syndicate AI-enabled animated series, representing one of the first such deals on a global scale.

Studio Jadu, renowned for its creator-first approach, will leverage its proprietary GenAI tools to enhance narrative development while maintaining human creative oversight. This aligns with OTTplay's mission to extend frontier storytelling capabilities to a broader audience within a premium, secure viewing environment.

This landmark agreement is not just a win for both companies; it sets a new benchmark for how animation is crafted and consumed, promoting a model where technology assists without overshadowing human creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

