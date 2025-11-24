Revolutionizing Animation: OTTplay and Studio Jadu's Groundbreaking Partnership

In a move set to transform the animation landscape, India's OTTplay has announced a strategic partnership with Studio Jadu. This collaboration aims to syndicate AI-enabled animated series, representing one of the first such deals on a global scale.

Studio Jadu, renowned for its creator-first approach, will leverage its proprietary GenAI tools to enhance narrative development while maintaining human creative oversight. This aligns with OTTplay's mission to extend frontier storytelling capabilities to a broader audience within a premium, secure viewing environment.

This landmark agreement is not just a win for both companies; it sets a new benchmark for how animation is crafted and consumed, promoting a model where technology assists without overshadowing human creativity.

