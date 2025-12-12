Brookfield's Billion-Dollar Bet: Asia's Largest GCC Rises in India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed a landmark investment by Brookfield Properties, which is set to pour over USD 1 billion into establishing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) facility in the state.

The ambitious project, earmarked to be the largest of its kind in Asia, will cover 2 million sq ft and is expected to generate 15,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect ones.

Set to rise in suburban Powai, the centre marks a significant boost to India's economic landscape, aligning with the state's policy to expand GCCs, primarily in Mumbai and Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)