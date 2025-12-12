Left Menu

Brookfield's Billion-Dollar Bet: Asia's Largest GCC Rises in India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Brookfield Properties will invest over USD 1 billion to establish the world's largest Global Capability Centre in India. This facility, located in Powai, will create 45,000 jobs and align with the state's GCC policy aimed at job creation and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:06 IST
Brookfield's Billion-Dollar Bet: Asia's Largest GCC Rises in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed a landmark investment by Brookfield Properties, which is set to pour over USD 1 billion into establishing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) facility in the state.

The ambitious project, earmarked to be the largest of its kind in Asia, will cover 2 million sq ft and is expected to generate 15,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect ones.

Set to rise in suburban Powai, the centre marks a significant boost to India's economic landscape, aligning with the state's policy to expand GCCs, primarily in Mumbai and Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025