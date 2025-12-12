Brookfield's Billion-Dollar Bet: Asia's Largest GCC Rises in India
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Brookfield Properties will invest over USD 1 billion to establish the world's largest Global Capability Centre in India. This facility, located in Powai, will create 45,000 jobs and align with the state's GCC policy aimed at job creation and economic growth.
- India
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed a landmark investment by Brookfield Properties, which is set to pour over USD 1 billion into establishing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) facility in the state.
The ambitious project, earmarked to be the largest of its kind in Asia, will cover 2 million sq ft and is expected to generate 15,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect ones.
Set to rise in suburban Powai, the centre marks a significant boost to India's economic landscape, aligning with the state's policy to expand GCCs, primarily in Mumbai and Pune.
