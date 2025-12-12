Chinese Markets Rally Amid Economic Optimism

Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets showed gains on Friday in response to Beijing's annual economic conference, which reaffirmed its growth-supportive stance.

China's CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased by 1.8%. Despite these gains, markets ended the week moderately lower.

During the conference, Chinese leaders emphasized plans to sustain economic growth through proactive fiscal policy next year, with a target growth rate near 5%. Analysts, such as Goldman Sachs, noted policymakers' intent to stabilize the property sector and ease financial conditions.

