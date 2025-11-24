Farewell to a Legend: Remembering Dharmendra's Legacy

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep sorrow over the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, acknowledging his status as an enduring icon in Indian cinema. Khandu emphasized that Dharmendra's legacy would continue to inspire generations of actors and movie lovers.

Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, was celebrated for his contributions to the film industry. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also honored the late actor, highlighting his memorable performances and the humility he maintained throughout his career.

Dharmendra's impact extended beyond cinema, as he successfully entered politics in the early 2000s, representing Bikaner as a BJP candidate. He leaves behind a rich legacy of over 300 films during a 65-year career. The veteran actor's life and work will be remembered with deep respect and admiration worldwide.

