Pema Khandu Lauds PM Modi's Prestigious Omani Accolade
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the 'First Class of the Order of Oman', highlighting it as a significant recognition of India's global stature. Modi's accolade places him among globally renowned figures, marking his 29th international honor.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being awarded the 'First Class of the Order of Oman', the Sultanate's highest civilian honor. He described it as a moment of immense pride for India, signifying the country's growing global influence.
Khandu emphasized the global importance of this accolade, listing legendary figures such as Queen Elizabeth II and Nelson Mandela who have received similar honors. This award reflects India's elevated international status, Khandu noted in his statement on X.
The recognition marks Modi's 29th international accolade, underscoring his and India's increasing credibility and stature on the world stage, according to the chief minister.
