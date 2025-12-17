Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Two Siblings in Arunachal Pradesh

A fire tragedy struck the quiet town of Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning, resulting in the heartbreaking loss of two young siblings. The fire broke out at around 3:30 AM in Peon Colony, engulfing three old residential quarters with alarming speed.

The rapid spread of the flames, possibly accelerated by the age and materials of the structures, left little chance for the occupants to escape. Emergency services, including the fire brigade and police, arrived at the scene by 4 AM. They managed to contain the blaze, preventing further damage to adjacent homes.

Lohit SP Thupten Jamba confirmed the registration of a case at Tezu police station. Meanwhile, the authorities have called upon the parents to identify their children. As investigations continue, the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined.