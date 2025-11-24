Extended Deadline: Investigation into Zubeen Garg's Death Continues

The commission investigating the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg has extended its deadline for collecting statements and evidence until December 12, according to officials. Originally set for November 21, the revised date aims to ensure comprehensive examination of the case.

Justice Soumitra Saikia, leading the probe, has invited anyone with information about the incident to submit their notarised statements by the new deadline. These include a list of supporting documents and contact details for additional sources.

The Assam government's commission, led by a sitting Gauhati High Court judge, is tasked with uncovering the circumstances of Garg's death in Singapore on September 19. The inquiry will explore potential negligence, omissions, or external factors such as foul play.

