Sanjay Kapoor Takes Helm at Editors Guild of India

In a significant development, senior journalist Sanjay Kapoor has been elected unopposed as the President of the Editors Guild of India. Kapoor, who serves as the Editor of Hardnews, steps into the role previously held by Anant Nath.

The Annual General Meeting of the Guild also saw Raghavan Srinivasan, former Editor of The Hindu Business Line, and Rehman, Editor in Chief of Thumbprint NE, being elected unopposed as General Secretary and Treasurer, respectively. These leadership changes mark a new chapter for the Guild.

The announcements were meticulously delivered by the Guild's Election Committee, featuring renowned journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Vijay Naik. Srinivasan and Rehman succeed former leaders Ruben Banerjee and K Ve Prasad in their respective posts, promising to bring fresh perspectives to the organization's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)