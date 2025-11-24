Sanjay Kapoor Leads as New President of Editors Guild of India

Sanjay Kapoor, a seasoned journalist and Editor of Hardnews, has been elected unopposed as the President of the Editors Guild of India. The announcement was made by the Guild on Monday.

Kapoor takes over from Anant Nath, marking a new chapter for the organization. Raghavan Srinivasan, former Editor of The Hindu Business Line, and Teresa Rehman, Editor in Chief of Thumbprint NE, were also elected unopposed to the positions of General Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

The selection process was overseen by an Election Committee comprising distinguished journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Vijay Naik. Srinivasan and Rehman succeed Ruben Banerjee and K Ve Prasad in their respective roles.