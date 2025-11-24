Controversial Aid Ends: The Shutdown of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US- and Israel-backed aid organization, announced its complete closure on Monday. Despite its controversial operations, the foundation says its mission in Gaza has concluded.

Director John Acree stated that the organization has succeeded in demonstrating a more effective method of delivering aid to the people of Gaza.

The closure follows an earlier reduction in activity after a US-brokered ceasefire took hold six weeks ago, signaling a significant change in the region's aid distribution dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)