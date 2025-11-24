Artistic Expressions Illuminate Energy Conservation Awareness
A state-level painting competition in Rajasthan raised energy conservation awareness among school students. Organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and Powergrid Corporation, the event invited participants to express their ideas on energy conservation through art. Winners will advance to the national competition in December 2025.
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency and Powergrid Corporation of India held a state-level painting competition in Rajasthan aimed at promoting energy conservation awareness among students, according to a statement released Monday.
Students from various Rajasthan districts participated, showcasing their creativity under the theme of energy conservation. The event featured vibrant expressions of ideas aimed at conserving energy.
The competition culminated in an afternoon cultural program followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Winners from categories Class 5 to 7 and Class 8 to 10 will compete in the national-level contest in December 2025 in New Delhi. Powergrid will cover travel and accommodation costs for participants and their guardians.
