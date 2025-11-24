Left Menu

Artistic Expressions Illuminate Energy Conservation Awareness

A state-level painting competition in Rajasthan raised energy conservation awareness among school students. Organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and Powergrid Corporation, the event invited participants to express their ideas on energy conservation through art. Winners will advance to the national competition in December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:43 IST
Artistic Expressions Illuminate Energy Conservation Awareness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency and Powergrid Corporation of India held a state-level painting competition in Rajasthan aimed at promoting energy conservation awareness among students, according to a statement released Monday.

Students from various Rajasthan districts participated, showcasing their creativity under the theme of energy conservation. The event featured vibrant expressions of ideas aimed at conserving energy.

The competition culminated in an afternoon cultural program followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Winners from categories Class 5 to 7 and Class 8 to 10 will compete in the national-level contest in December 2025 in New Delhi. Powergrid will cover travel and accommodation costs for participants and their guardians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
2
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
3
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global
4
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025