Artistic Expressions Illuminate Energy Conservation Awareness

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency and Powergrid Corporation of India held a state-level painting competition in Rajasthan aimed at promoting energy conservation awareness among students, according to a statement released Monday.

Students from various Rajasthan districts participated, showcasing their creativity under the theme of energy conservation. The event featured vibrant expressions of ideas aimed at conserving energy.

The competition culminated in an afternoon cultural program followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Winners from categories Class 5 to 7 and Class 8 to 10 will compete in the national-level contest in December 2025 in New Delhi. Powergrid will cover travel and accommodation costs for participants and their guardians.

