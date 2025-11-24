Left Menu

Jaigarh Heritage Festival: Celebrating Rajasthan's Rich Culture

The Jaigarh Heritage Festival, held on December 6-7 at Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort, will showcase Rajasthan's cultural heritage. Organized by Teamwork Arts and Padmanabh Singh, the event features music, crafts, culinary arts, and discussions, transforming the fort into a vibrant cultural hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:59 IST
Jaigarh Heritage Festival: Celebrating Rajasthan's Rich Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Set to take place from December 6 to 7 at the iconic Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur, the Jaigarh Heritage Festival promises an immersive cultural experience. Organized by Teamwork Arts alongside Padmanabh Singh, a member of the former Jaipur royal family, the festival is a celebration of Rajasthan's rich artistic and craft heritage.

This year's event will feature a diverse array of activities ranging from musical performances and craft workshops to culinary sessions and heritage walks. Discussions are also scheduled to delve deep into the traditional cultural practices of Rajasthan, with the aim of bringing them to life for all attendees.

According to Teamwork Arts Managing Director Sanjoy K Roy, the festival serves not only as a cultural showcase but as a platform that draws artists, scholars, and audiences together. It aims to transform Jaigarh Fort into a vibrant cultural space where history and modernity coalesce in a living spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

 Brazil
4
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025