Jaigarh Heritage Festival: Celebrating Rajasthan's Rich Culture

Set to take place from December 6 to 7 at the iconic Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur, the Jaigarh Heritage Festival promises an immersive cultural experience. Organized by Teamwork Arts alongside Padmanabh Singh, a member of the former Jaipur royal family, the festival is a celebration of Rajasthan's rich artistic and craft heritage.

This year's event will feature a diverse array of activities ranging from musical performances and craft workshops to culinary sessions and heritage walks. Discussions are also scheduled to delve deep into the traditional cultural practices of Rajasthan, with the aim of bringing them to life for all attendees.

According to Teamwork Arts Managing Director Sanjoy K Roy, the festival serves not only as a cultural showcase but as a platform that draws artists, scholars, and audiences together. It aims to transform Jaigarh Fort into a vibrant cultural space where history and modernity coalesce in a living spectacle.

