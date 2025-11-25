Remembering Dharmendra: Bollywood's Eternal Gentle Giant

Bollywood is mourning the loss of legendary actor Dharmendra, revered for his warm personality and unforgettable impact on Indian cinema. On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to his co-star, reflecting on Dharmendra's integrity and kindness throughout his prolific career.

Dharmendra, aged 89, passed away at his Juhu residence on Monday after battling a prolonged illness. Bachchan, who shared the screen with Dharmendra in classics like 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke', highlighted Dharmendra's iconic portrayal of 'Veeru', which immortalized the essence of brotherhood on film.

The actor's funeral saw the presence of close friends and family, including Amitabh Bachchan, his grandson Agastya Nanda, and son Abhishek Bachchan. Nanda, who plays Dharmendra's son in the upcoming film 'Ikkis', joined in bidding farewell to the beloved star as Bachchan referred to Dharmendra's legacy of joy, charm, and sincerity.

