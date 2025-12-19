Breaking the Debt Chain: Reclaiming Lives in India

MUMBAI, INDIA – In today's digitally connected world, a silent crisis is isolating millions across India. It's not born from a lack of technology but from the mounting pressure of unsecured debt. As the festive season nears, many are physically present yet mentally miles away, anticipating the next debt collection call.

In India, the focus over recent decades was on credit access. However, as unsecured loans and credit card defaults soar, attention shifts to 'The Debt Trap.' A staggering 68% avoid social gatherings due to shame, and over 40% conceal debt from family, according to a 2024 study.

Debt settlement, proposed by firms like Settle My Loan, is not a sign of defeat but a strategy for correction. Their '45 Days Settlement Challenge' aims to break social isolation by halting harassment and expediting debt resolution, thus restoring financial dignity and enabling personal reconnection.

(With inputs from agencies.)