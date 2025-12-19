Breaking the Debt Chain: Reclaiming Lives in India
Millions in India are isolated by unsecured debt, leading to increased financial distress and social avoidance. Companies like Settle My Loan offer strategic debt settlement as a solution, highlighting the importance of financial dignity and reconnection. Their '45 Days Settlement Challenge' aims to end harassment and clear debts swiftly.
- Country:
- India
MUMBAI, INDIA – In today's digitally connected world, a silent crisis is isolating millions across India. It's not born from a lack of technology but from the mounting pressure of unsecured debt. As the festive season nears, many are physically present yet mentally miles away, anticipating the next debt collection call.
In India, the focus over recent decades was on credit access. However, as unsecured loans and credit card defaults soar, attention shifts to 'The Debt Trap.' A staggering 68% avoid social gatherings due to shame, and over 40% conceal debt from family, according to a 2024 study.
Debt settlement, proposed by firms like Settle My Loan, is not a sign of defeat but a strategy for correction. Their '45 Days Settlement Challenge' aims to break social isolation by halting harassment and expediting debt resolution, thus restoring financial dignity and enabling personal reconnection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Moves and Ethical Concerns: Bill Pulte's Impact on U.S. Housing Finance
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's Landmark Stake in Shriram Finance
Shriram Finance Sells 20% Stake to Japan's MUFG in Landmark Deal
Household Finance: Insights from the ISB-NBER Conference
Shriram Finance to sell 20 pc stake to Japanese firm MUFG Bank for Rs 39,618 crore: Co filing.