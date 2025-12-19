Elan Group Unveils Exclusive Wellness Sanctuary with Levo Spalon Partnership
Elan Group has partnered with Levo Spalon to introduce luxury wellness services at its new residential complex, 'Elan The Statement,' in Gurugram. The collaboration aims to redefine high-end living by integrating exclusive beauty and wellness experiences to enhance resident comfort and lifestyle.
Gurugram, Haryana – Elan Group, a leader in luxury developments, has signed a strategic partnership with Levo Spalon to bring unique beauty and wellness experiences to its latest residential project, 'Elan The Statement,' located in Sector 49.
Levo Spalon, renowned for its bespoke spa and grooming services, will establish a private wellness sanctuary at Elan's ultra-luxury clubhouse. The facility promises to enhance residents' living experiences with signature therapies, advanced dermatology services, and high-end grooming.
This collaboration underpins Elan Group's commitment to crafting high-end residential spaces that combine leisure, lifestyle, and well-being, offering residents an elevated, luxurious living experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elan Group
- Levo Spalon
- wellness
- luxury
- residential
- Gurugram
- Spa
- beauty
- partnership
- high-end
ALSO READ
Foreign Drone Discovery Sparks Investigation in Turkey
Maersk's Cautious Red Sea Return Sparks Hope for Suez Canal Revival
Nation Mourns: Leader's Death Sparks Bangladesh Unrest
Governor Bagde Calls for Transparent Fund Utilization in Tribal Welfare
Justice Demanded: Dalit Man's Death Sparks Tension in Mau