Elan Group Unveils Exclusive Wellness Sanctuary with Levo Spalon Partnership

Gurugram, Haryana – Elan Group, a leader in luxury developments, has signed a strategic partnership with Levo Spalon to bring unique beauty and wellness experiences to its latest residential project, 'Elan The Statement,' located in Sector 49.

Levo Spalon, renowned for its bespoke spa and grooming services, will establish a private wellness sanctuary at Elan's ultra-luxury clubhouse. The facility promises to enhance residents' living experiences with signature therapies, advanced dermatology services, and high-end grooming.

This collaboration underpins Elan Group's commitment to crafting high-end residential spaces that combine leisure, lifestyle, and well-being, offering residents an elevated, luxurious living experience.

