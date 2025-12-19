Left Menu

Elan Group Unveils Exclusive Wellness Sanctuary with Levo Spalon Partnership

Elan Group has partnered with Levo Spalon to introduce luxury wellness services at its new residential complex, 'Elan The Statement,' in Gurugram. The collaboration aims to redefine high-end living by integrating exclusive beauty and wellness experiences to enhance resident comfort and lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:16 IST
Elan Group Unveils Exclusive Wellness Sanctuary with Levo Spalon Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gurugram, Haryana – Elan Group, a leader in luxury developments, has signed a strategic partnership with Levo Spalon to bring unique beauty and wellness experiences to its latest residential project, 'Elan The Statement,' located in Sector 49.

Levo Spalon, renowned for its bespoke spa and grooming services, will establish a private wellness sanctuary at Elan's ultra-luxury clubhouse. The facility promises to enhance residents' living experiences with signature therapies, advanced dermatology services, and high-end grooming.

This collaboration underpins Elan Group's commitment to crafting high-end residential spaces that combine leisure, lifestyle, and well-being, offering residents an elevated, luxurious living experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025