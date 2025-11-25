Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson Joins 'The Exorcist' Revival

Scarlett Johansson is cast in the new instalment of 'The Exorcist' franchise, directed by Mike Flanagan. The film, not a direct sequel to 'The Exorcist: Believer', aims to revitalize the series. Johansson's involvement underscores a renewed focus by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster following previous box-office challenges.

Renowned actress Scarlett Johansson is poised to inject fresh energy into 'The Exorcist' franchise as she takes on a pivotal role in the series' forthcoming instalment. This development, announced by Deadline, signals a strategic effort by the franchise's producers to breathe new life into the storied horror saga.

Mike Flanagan, the acclaimed writer-director behind the project, praised Johansson's casting, lauding her ability to deliver authentic and captivating performances across genres. He expressed immense satisfaction with her addition, emphasizing the significance of Johansson's involvement in rejuvenating the iconic horror series under Blumhouse-Atomic Monster's stewardship.

The previous chapter, 'The Exorcist: Believer', experienced a lackluster box office performance, prompting producers to recalibrate their approach. With Johansson now on board, they aim to chart a bold new direction for the series, crafted as an innovative narrative rather than a straightforward sequel. Specific plot and casting details remain under wraps, awaiting further announcements.

