Kolkata Welcomes State-of-the-Art UFC GYM: A New Era for Fitness

UFC GYM expands into Salt Lake, Kolkata, offering mixed martial arts and premium fitness training in a 10,000+ sq. ft. facility. This modern gym caters to all fitness levels with international standards and amenities like valet parking and ice baths. The launch is part of a broader UFC GYM expansion strategy in India, with plans to open new locations across several cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:16 IST
The UFC GYM brand has made a significant leap into the Indian fitness arena by launching a new facility in Salt Lake, Kolkata. This sprawling 10,000+ sq. ft. gym promises world-class mixed martial arts (MMA) and premium fitness training, setting a new benchmark in fitness excellence in the region.

Kolkata prides itself on being the cultural epicenter of India, and now, it also hosts the largest UFC GYM in the city. Located strategically in Salt Lake, a prominent hub for IT and telecommunication firms, this facility aims to deliver its signature Train Different® philosophy to a broad demographic, from beginners to fitness enthusiasts, under the guidance of professional trainers.

Continuing their momentum from successful launches in other parts of India, UFC GYM plans further expansions in the region. With its unique combination of MMA and fitness, the franchise is poised to establish over 100 gym locations across 60 cities in India by 2030, reshaping the nation's fitness landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

