Thousands to Gather for St. Francis Xavier's Feast in Goa

The revered annual feast of St. Francis Xavier is scheduled for December 3 at the historic Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa. Preparations are underway, marked by special prayers known as novenas starting November 23 and continuing until December 2, honoring the patron saint of Goa.

These novenas are a traditional Christian devotion involving nine successive days of prayer. Fr Patricio Fernandes, the Basilica's Rector, noted the significant anticipation among the faithful, many of whom arrive as early as the night before, waiting to pay their respects.

The veneration ceremony on the feast day will occur between 2 and 3 AM, leading into the first mass at 3.45 AM. Expected to draw around 20,000 attendees, the event will also feature morning and evening masses. Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes will officiate as the main celebrant.

