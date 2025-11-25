Left Menu

Thousands to Gather for St. Francis Xavier's Feast in Goa

The annual feast of St. Francis Xavier is set to occur on December 3 at Old Goa's Basilica of Bom Jesus, with novenas held from November 23. The event will include masses and a veneration ceremony attracting thousands of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:38 IST
Thousands to Gather for St. Francis Xavier's Feast in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

The revered annual feast of St. Francis Xavier is scheduled for December 3 at the historic Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa. Preparations are underway, marked by special prayers known as novenas starting November 23 and continuing until December 2, honoring the patron saint of Goa.

These novenas are a traditional Christian devotion involving nine successive days of prayer. Fr Patricio Fernandes, the Basilica's Rector, noted the significant anticipation among the faithful, many of whom arrive as early as the night before, waiting to pay their respects.

The veneration ceremony on the feast day will occur between 2 and 3 AM, leading into the first mass at 3.45 AM. Expected to draw around 20,000 attendees, the event will also feature morning and evening masses. Auxiliary Bishop Simiao Fernandes will officiate as the main celebrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Conversation 2025: Bridging Global Dialogues for a Changing World

Cape Town Conversation 2025: Bridging Global Dialogues for a Changing World

 South Africa
2
Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

 India
3
Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

 India
4
Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025