Farewell to Dharmendra: The Legendary Heartbeat of Indian Cinema

The Indian cinema world mourns the loss of iconic actor Dharmendra, who passed away just before his 90th birthday. Tributes from actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Alia Bhatt emphasize his unparalleled influence and warmth, marking his departure as an irreplaceable void in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:09 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian film fraternity is in mourning following the death of Dharmendra, a towering figure in cinema, short of his 90th birthday. His contemporary, Amitabh Bachchan, commemorated their friendship, recalling 'Sholay' and other classics. Tributes from across Bollywood echo the sentiment — Dharmendra was a giant.

Leading actors paid tribute to Dharmendra's expansive career, citing him as a father figure, a legend, and an irreplaceable icon. Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt led an outpouring of homages, noting his ability to light up screens and hearts alike.

From co-stars to fans, Dharmendra's humility and earthiness left a lasting legacy. Figures like Poonam Dhillon and Arshad Warsi celebrated his impact, while others shared memories of collaboration. As Indian cinema bids farewell to one of its brightest stars, Dharmendra's soul lives on through his work.

