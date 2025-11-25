Celebrating Mizoram's Youth: The Spirit of Scouting Excellence
Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh highlights the inspirational spirit and discipline of the Mizo people at the Rajya Puraskar Award ceremony, which honors Scouts and Guides for their dedication and values. The awards encourage recipients towards higher achievements, emphasizing environment protection and community welfare.
Updated: 25-11-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:51 IST
Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh lauded the enduring spirit and community ethos of the Mizo people during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, where he presented the Rajya Puraskar Award to select Scouts and Guides.
Singh emphasized the values of perseverance, discipline, and service embodied by the award, urging recipients to aim for the Rashtrapati Puraskar.
The governor highlighted the role of Scouts and Guides in shaping responsible citizens while calling for efforts to protect Mizoram's environment and cultural heritage.
