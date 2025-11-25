Mayo College Celebrates 150 Years of Legacy and Excellence
Mayo College, a prestigious Indian residential school, is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a four-day event. The festivities in Ajmer will include cultural, artistic, and sports activities alongside exhibitions and performances. The celebrations honor the school's rich legacy and commitment to holistic education.
Mayo College, a historic bastion of education in India, is marking its 150-year milestone with a grand celebration from November 27 to 30 in Ajmer. Established in 1875, this iconic institution known for its Indo-Saracenic architecture, sits prominently on 187 acres.
The anniversary event promises a vibrant array of activities, showcasing the school's diverse strengths across culture, arts, sports, and intellectual arenas. Highlights include a Harvard vs Mayo polo match, a concert by Sonu Nigam, student exhibitions, and an art auction curated by Charu Sharma.
Beyond the festivities, a new Kapuria Centre for Excellence in AI and Robotics will be inaugurated. Mayo College's leadership underscores the anniversary as both a celebration and an ongoing commitment to nurturing globally aware and compassionate individuals.