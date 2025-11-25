Mayo College Celebrates 150 Years of Legacy and Excellence

Mayo College, a historic bastion of education in India, is marking its 150-year milestone with a grand celebration from November 27 to 30 in Ajmer. Established in 1875, this iconic institution known for its Indo-Saracenic architecture, sits prominently on 187 acres.

The anniversary event promises a vibrant array of activities, showcasing the school's diverse strengths across culture, arts, sports, and intellectual arenas. Highlights include a Harvard vs Mayo polo match, a concert by Sonu Nigam, student exhibitions, and an art auction curated by Charu Sharma.

Beyond the festivities, a new Kapuria Centre for Excellence in AI and Robotics will be inaugurated. Mayo College's leadership underscores the anniversary as both a celebration and an ongoing commitment to nurturing globally aware and compassionate individuals.