Shared Threads: Bharat Dabholkar's Kurta Connection with Dharmendra

Prominent advertising professional and actor Bharat Dabholkar recently shared a nostalgic tale linking him to Bollywood icon Dharmendra. Known for his roles in Marathi theatre and cinema, Dabholkar narrated this amusing anecdote on social media, explaining how he found himself wearing a kurta previously worn by the legendary actor.

During a shoot for the Marathi TV serial 'Gharo Ghari,' directed by Satish Bhatia, Dabholkar was asked to bring night clothes for a bedroom scene. An unexpected twist occurred when the white kurta he brought was deemed unsuitable for television, causing a delightful wardrobe swap.

Bhosle Dada, a costume expert, provided a colorful kurta from his collection, once worn by Dharmendra in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's films. Despite a snug fit, the kurta connected Dabholkar symbolically to the late star, illustrating an interesting intersection of their worlds, even without a personal meeting.

