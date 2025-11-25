Tragic Misstep: NEET Aspirant Dies in Train Accident

In a heartbreaking incident on Monday night, a 21-year-old NEET aspirant from Patna, named Deepak Kumar, tragically lost his life after falling from a moving train in Rajasthan's Bundi district. The young man was reportedly preparing for NEET at Kota and living in a hostel.

Authorities explained that Deepak and his sister, who is also preparing for NEET, boarded a late-night train to their hometown. While en route, he went to use the toilet and is suspected to have slipped from the train near the Khedi railway gate. Unfortunately, his lifeless body was discovered by railway staff and police personnel early the next morning.

His sister, oblivious to the tragedy due to being asleep, learned of her brother's fall only after the train reached Mathura. Despite repeated attempts to contact him, she received no response, eventually notifying railway officials. The incident is being considered accidental, with no indication of foul play or suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)