Tragic Misstep: NEET Aspirant Dies in Train Accident

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar, Deepak Kumar, died after falling from a moving train in Rajasthan. Traveling with his sister, he went to the toilet, slipped, and fell on the tracks near Keshoraipatan. Police suspect it's an accident, not suicide. His sister learned of the incident too late.

Tragic Misstep: NEET Aspirant Dies in Train Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartbreaking incident on Monday night, a 21-year-old NEET aspirant from Patna, named Deepak Kumar, tragically lost his life after falling from a moving train in Rajasthan's Bundi district. The young man was reportedly preparing for NEET at Kota and living in a hostel.

Authorities explained that Deepak and his sister, who is also preparing for NEET, boarded a late-night train to their hometown. While en route, he went to use the toilet and is suspected to have slipped from the train near the Khedi railway gate. Unfortunately, his lifeless body was discovered by railway staff and police personnel early the next morning.

His sister, oblivious to the tragedy due to being asleep, learned of her brother's fall only after the train reached Mathura. Despite repeated attempts to contact him, she received no response, eventually notifying railway officials. The incident is being considered accidental, with no indication of foul play or suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

