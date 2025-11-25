Punjab's Green and Life-saving Initiatives Launched
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched campaigns for blood and organ donation along with a plantation drive, commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day. Emphasizing protection of nature and health awareness, Mann urged citizens to donate blood every three months and support ecological initiatives for a cleaner Punjab.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched an ambitious statewide blood and organ donation drive in conjunction with a plantation initiative. The events were held at Virasat-e-Khalsa to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, promoting humanitarian and environmental causes.
Mann emphasized the significance of the plantation drive as a tribute to the Guru's teachings on the importance of protecting nature and maintaining ecological balance. He reaffirmed the state government's dedication to increasing green cover and achieving a cleaner, pollution-free Punjab.
The chief minister encouraged citizens and healthcare workers to pledge organ donations, highlighting blood donation as the greatest service to humanity. He praised every donor as a hero, advocating for regular blood donations every three months. Mann also took the opportunity to converse with and commend blood donors for their invaluable contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
