Breaking Boundaries: Kathmandu's International Performance Art Festival

A unique four-day international performance art festival kicked off in Nepal, showcasing art's dynamic ability to transcend traditional limits and engage audiences directly.

The festival sees the participation of 32 artists from countries including India, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Singapore, with a lineup of artist talks, workshops, and cross-cultural performances.

Narad Mani Hartamchhali, chancellor of the Nepal Academy of Fine Arts, heralded performance art's role in broadening cultural understanding during his inauguration speech. Organized by Bindu Space for Arts and the SARAF Foundation alongside NAFA, the festival aims to bolster artistic networks and inspire new collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)