Lunch with the Judge: Vishwas Patil's Courtroom Tale

Vishwas Patil, a prominent Marathi writer and retired IAS officer, shared a courtroom anecdote involving a judge who summoned him repeatedly, not for legal reasons but to express admiration for his literary works. Their unexpected encounter ended with the judge sharing home-cooked lunch with Patil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Marathi author and retired IAS officer, Vishwas Patil, recently recounted an intriguing anecdote involving a judge's peculiar penchant for literature during his felicitation ceremony in Thane district.

Patil, who was previously stationed as a Sub Divisional Officer, had suspended a talathi for negligence. This led to a legal challenge, with Patil being repeatedly summoned by a judge. Surprisingly, the judge's interest lay less in the legal matter and more in Patil's literary pursuits.

The judge, an ardent admirer of Patil's works, ultimately invited him for a home-cooked meal, culminating a series of unexpected courtroom engagements with a shared lunch in the judge's chamber.

(With inputs from agencies.)

