Maharashtra's Drone-Enabled Security: A Leap Towards Safer Cities

The Maharashtra Police is crafting a drone-use policy aimed at enhancing security and surveillance across major cities, including Mumbai, to counter unconventional terror threats, an official disclosed on Wednesday.

Marking the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, Mumbai has significantly upgraded its police force with cutting-edge technology to tackle future threats effectively. Previous alerts have indicated possibilities of unconventional means in potential terror strikes, prompting the city and state police to boost their training, strengthen capabilities, and arm personnel with the latest weapons and technology.

Key to these advancements is a new blueprint being prepared by the state's elite commando unit, Force One, alongside central agencies, focusing on drone technology for security. The potential policy details suggest timing and locations for drone deployments will be determined by situational needs, enhancing surveillance capabilities in both megacities and Naxal-affected regions. In addition to urban security improvements, coastal security is being fortified, exemplified by the recent purchase of 20 interceptor boats.

