Morpheus Dare To Dream: A Cultural Celebration at The Lallantop Adda 2025

Morpheus Dare To Dream, a brand by Radico Khaitan, celebrated its third year as the Celebration Partner of The Lallantop Adda 2025. The event, held in New Delhi, featured influential cultural personalities and highlighted 'Dare to Dream Moments,' blending ambition, creativity, and self-belief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand Stadium played host to the highly anticipated annual event, The Lallantop Adda 2025, with Morpheus Dare To Dream acting as the Celebration Partner for the third year in a row.

The festival, which ran from November 21st to 23rd, attracted over 50,000 attendees who gathered to witness a vibrant assembly of India's cultural influencers. Notable figures in attendance included Manish Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Rajdeep Sardesai, amongst many others. Each offered insights and shared personal 'Dare to Dream Moments.'

These moments underscored the spirit of Morpheus Dare To Dream—an ethos of aspiration and breaking boundaries. Amar Sinha, COO of Radico Khaitan, emphasized the brand's commitment to celebrating diverse voices and exceptional journeys. The event also featured experiential zones, allowing attendees to engage with dreams, ideas, and cultural experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

